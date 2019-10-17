× Boil Order Issued Again East Of Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ark. (KFSM) — A mandatory boil order has been issued for water customers near Mansfield for the second time.

Crews laying fiber-optic cable have struck a water line for the second time, said Mansfield Mayor Buddy Black. The city had just cleared a boil order, but now another must be issued until further notice, he said.

The boil order applies to water customers south of Abbott and east of Highway 71 to Echo Road. Customers in that area should boil their water for one minute before consuming. Ice cubes should be discarded, and only ice made from boiled water should be used.

Those in need of potable water can bring their own containers and fill them from the tanker located on the Mansfield city square next to the gazebo, Black said.

The boil order will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected, adequate disinfectant level is available through the system and tests show the water is safe to drink.