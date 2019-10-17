× First-Of-Its-Kind Tunnel To Connect Airport To Nearby Park In Bentonville

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A new tunnel, touted as the first of its kind, will connect Osage Park in Bentonville to the Bentonville Municipal Airport by going underneath an active airport runway.

The announcement came from Thaden Fieldhouse officials on Thursday. The tunnel will connect the park to the Thaden Fieldhouse at the airport.

According to the officials, it will be the only tunnel in the country to connect a park to a fixed-based operator under an active runway. Park goers, cyclists and other visitors will be able to commute between the park and Thaden Fieldhouse to utilize the airport’s amenities, including “LOUISE,” the airport’s diner.

Officials planned a special aerial preview of the airfield today (Oct. 17) at noon on Facebook Live. The preview will run from the Thaden Field Facebook Account and will feature commentary on the new turf airstrip and tunnel location.

The turf runway’s installation was approved by the city to run parallel to the asphalt runway for using in training backcountry pilots, according to Chad Cox, Runway Group Director of Aviation.

The Bentonville Municipal Airport was recently recognized as the FAA Southwest Region’s “2018 Airport of the Year.”