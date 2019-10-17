× Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Searching For Man Accused Of Breaking Into Homes

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is in pursuit of a man accused of breaking into homes in the Foothills Arena area in Clarksville.

Deputies are looking for a white male who is in his early 20’s, 6’1′, approximately 235lbs, brown hair/brown eyes, wearing a black shirt and shorts.

Authorities are asking residents nearby to stay indoors and keep your homes and vehicles locked.

If you see the suspect, you are asked to call 911.