Poteau Balloon Festival Taking Off This Weekend At LeFlore County Fairgrounds

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — Oklahoma’s longest-running balloon festival is happening this weekend.

The Poteau Balloon Festival is set to begin Friday (Oct. 18) from noon to 11 p.m. and run through Saturday (Oct. 19) from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the LeFlore County Fairgrounds.

The two-day event is ranked as one of the ten best balloon festivals in the country.

Among the new features will be a cirque adventure featuring a group of young acrobats and a larger racetrack for UTV race events.

Other attractions include the pumpkin mud run, carnival rides, the balloon glow, helicopter rides and much more.

Admission is $5 and tethered balloon rides are $10.

