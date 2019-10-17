× Springdale Man Gets 25 Years For Sexually Assaulting 11-Year-Old

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Springdale man was sentenced Wednesday (Oct. 17) to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in 2018.

Luis Mario Rodriguez-Torres, 22, pleaded guilty in Benton County Circuit Court to two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Rodriguez-Torres will serve a 15-year suspended sentence after he’s released from prison. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Benton County sheriff’s deputies arrested Rodriguez-Torres in July 2018 after tracking him through Snapchat.

The girl said Rodriguez-Torres contacted her through Snapchat and asked her to meet him.

When she did, Rodriguez-Torres wouldn’t let her leave and then raped her, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Deputies learned Rodriguez-Torres, who was working construction in the area, had also used Snapchat to ask other underage girls for nude photos, according to the affidavit.

Deputies also confirmed Rodriguez-Torres was living in Northwest Arkansas illegally through the Integrated Automated Fingerprint Identification System, a national computer system operated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.