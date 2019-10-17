Springdale Teacher Resigns Amid Allegations Of Inappropriate Behavior With Student

Posted 3:27 pm, October 17, 2019, by , Updated at 03:33PM, October 17, 2019

Randall Scott Peckham

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Springdale teacher has resigned amid allegations of inappropriate behavior with a high school student via social media.

Randall Scott Peckham, 57, resigned Thursday (Oct. 17), according to Rick Schaeffer, spokesman for Springdale schools. Schaeffer declined further comment, citing a personnel issue.

In his resignation letter, Peckham said he was “grateful” to the district for “17 years of professionalism and respect.”

“Thank you and may God bless you all,” he added.

Springdale police are investigating the allegations. Peckham hasn’t been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call 479-751-4542 or can leave an anonymous tip at 479-750-4484.

