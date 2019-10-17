War Eagle Mill Fall Arts And Crafts Fair Starts Today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) — One of the largest craft fairs in the country starts today in Rogers.

Thousands of people will flock to War Eagle Mill for the annual arts and crafts fair.

The gates open at 8 a.m. each morning and close at 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday night. The gates will close at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

More than 250 vendors will travel from across the country to participate in the fair, and more than 100,000 visitors are expected to attend.

The event combines three fairs into one: The War Eagle Fair is held west of the bridge, the War Eagle Mill Fall Craft Fair across the historic bridge, and the Sharps Arts and Craft Show is also held near the mill.

Admission to get in to the arts and crafts fair is free. Parking is $5 per vehicle.

