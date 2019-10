On the search for a place to take fall pictures or purchase local pumpkins, we can help you out. This week on Adventure Arkansas we drove the Adventure Subaru to Collins County Garden on the northwest side of Praire Grove. Mark in the front and you will be able to walk to two sunflower patches, vegetable plots, and a stand stocked with pumpkins and orchards.

