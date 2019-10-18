Boil Order Lifted For Cedarville

CEDARVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The department of health has lifted the boil order for Cedarville today (Oct. 18). This boil order was issued on October 11, 2019 due to a precautionary measure. There was a possibility that contaminated water could have entered the distribution system as a result of the partial loss in normal system pressure caused by a strike of lightning. Approximatley 350 customers were under this boil order.

This applies to the following areas:

Lancaster Road

Old 81 Loop

Old 88 Road

Wofford Road

Old Bowman Road

Kenner Chapel Road

Hobbtown Road

Highway 162 East from Glenview Drive east to Hobbtown Road

All side roads from the main roads

For two consecutive days, bacteriological samples were taken. The samples were found to be safe, and the water is now considered safe for human consumption.