Center Street In Fayetteville To Close For Sidewalk Construction

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The City of Fayetteville Transportation Division will begin construction of a new six-foot-wide sidewalk along the south side of Center Street between Hartman Avenue and Graham Avenue Monday (Oct. 21).

The project will include a storm drainage pipe with inlet boxes, new curb and gutter and sidewalk along the south side of Center Street.

Typical work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. An occasional Saturday or extended hours during the week may be necessary to complete the work.

The project is estimated to take eight weeks to complete and will shut down Center Street between Hartman Avenue and Graham Avenue to traffic during work hours.

The street will reopen to full traffic on nights and weekends.