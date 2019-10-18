Concerned Veterans For America Kickoff in NWA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Concerned Veterans for America (CVA) is hosting its first event in Northwest Arkansas! This event provides opportunities to learn what CVA does to help veterans and their families, the organization itself, and how to get involved. It also gives the opportunity to get connected to other patriots in the community. Veterans, family members, and supporters are welcome.

This event will take place at American Legion at 1196 Curtis Ave. in Fayetteville. It will be on October 24 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more information and RSVP visit CVA-Arevent.com