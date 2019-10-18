Deputies Capture Suspect After 24-Hour Manhunt In Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM) — After a 24-hour manhunt and a half-mile foot pursuit, a suspect accused of breaking and entering into homes in Clarksville has been arrested.

20-year-old Caanon Butler was captured on Highway 103 around 4:30 p.m. Friday (Oct. 18) by deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Butler has been charged with four counts of felony fleeing, reckless driving and felony charges for possession of a controlled substance.

He was also charged with two felony counts of possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies found him meth.

In a statement to 5NEWS, the sheriff’s department said, “we would like to thank the public for their vigilance and patience during this incident. And to all the deputies and K9 who searched tirelessly to bring this suspect into custody, we say a big thank you!”