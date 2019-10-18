Great Weather To End The Week

Posted 6:02 am, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 06:09AM, October 18, 2019

We have great weather to end the week, but a few cold fronts will impact us this weekend.

VIDEO FORECAST

FRIDAY FORECAST

Northwest Arkansas: Cool start to the morning, but warmer than yesterday's weather. We warm into the 60s by the afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine.

River Valley: Temperatures start near 50 degrees, but warm into the low 70s by the afternoon. These are near normal temperatures with abundant sunshine.

We stay rain free today. A few high level clouds will track in ahead of the cold front.

-Sabrina

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.