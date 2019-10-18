211 Café Opens At Bentonville Public Library

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Bentonville Public Library announces the opening of 211 Café today (Oct. 18) at their location. Mauricio and Norma Guerrero are true coffee connoisseurs and owners of 211 Cafe. The unique roast of coffee they offer is from their home country in Guatemala. The Bentonville City Council approved the lease agreement through a city ordinance on August 13, 2019.

“Coffee is the dream,” says Mauricio. Five years ago he brought his love for coffee to Bentonville. Mauricio believes “coffee is more than a drink, it is an icebreaker.” He says, “nobody is a stranger here” and that coffee creates community.

211 Café features pour-overs such as Aeropress, V60, Chemex and French press. Specialty coffee drinks, teas, and other beverages are also provided. Fresh on-site meals are made and local vendors are featured in the food menu as well as meals made fresh on-site. 211

Café is open the same hours as BPL: Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Friday – Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m

The Library Advisory Board supports the endeavor for BPL. Members agree that “part of the mission of BPL is to engage the community through discovery. This idea is supported and enhanced by the opportunity our patrons have to connect and interact over coffee or food in the café space. The ability to share food and drink with others – especially over a good book! – is a powerful tool in community-building and developing relationships that enrich the lives and families of our city.”