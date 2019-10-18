Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputies Searching For Breaking And Entering Suspect Who Fled

JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to watch for a suspect they say fled after attempting to break into homes.

Deputies posted the warning on Facebook telling residents of the Foothills Arena area northwest of Harmony and Clarksville to be on the lookout for the suspect. The suspect was being pursued by police on foot about 5:30 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 18).

The suspect was described as a white male in his early 20s, 6’1″ and about 235 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a black shirt and shorts.

The man was last seen west of the Foothills Arena near County Road 4020 and County Road 4100. The search for the suspect was called off about 7:40 p.m. due to darkness.

“We have no credible evidence that he is armed or dangerous, but please remain vigilant and keep doors and vehicles locked,” deputies warned.

Deputies said they would be conducting extra patrols in the area overnight.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 911 or contact the sheriff’s office at (479) 754-2200.