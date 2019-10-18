× ‘Let’s Be Kids’ Event For Parents, Children Coming To Walmart This Weekend

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Fisher-Price and Walmart have teamed up to bring a special interactive toy tour for children of all ages to Northwest Arkansas this weekend.

The Fisher Price Let’s Be Kids Pop-Up Experience will be at the Bentonville Walmart Supercenter, 406 S. Walton Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 19) and Sunday (Oct. 20).

The free event includes oversized activities and toys for children and adults to enjoy, such as reading a 6-foot-tall book, riding a giant toy puppy and navigating a Little People corn maze. There will also be a Rescue Heroes Experience, adult-size Bounce & Spin Puppy and a Power Wheels Speedway for kids.

The event is free and open to the public.