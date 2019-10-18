Planning Around This Weekend’s Weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Saturday:

Best rain chances from 6am to Noon Saturday as a weak front arrives

Rain totals light

Highest chances in NW Arkansas

Clear by afternoon

Clouds continue in spots with afternoon highs from 66-72º

(This image is Saturday at 9am)

Sunday:

Dense fog is possible early in the day with a warm front lifting north

Mostly sunny, warm and windy by afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Severe storms possible late (after sunset and more than likely after midnight)

(This image shows the front arriving around 1am on Sunday night into early Monday morning)

Monday:

Rain to start the day; especially in the River Valley.

Clearing by afternoon with sunny days for midweek.

The next cold front after these two will be on Thursday of the upcoming week with even cooler temperatures expected for next weekend.

-Garrett