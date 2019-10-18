Poteau Balloon Fest In Peril With Rain In The Forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — The Poteau Balloon Fest was in full force Friday (Oct. 18) with lots of families enjoying the beautiful fall weather -- but tomorrow may not be as nice.

"With rain in the forecast for Saturday (Oct. 19), there is a chance you might not see any balloons in the air," said festival organizer Karen Wages.

"All the pilots are having a meeting first thing in the morning to see what it looks like for the day ahead."

The balloons won't fly if there's rain at all, but mild winds could pose a problem as well.

Officials may do a static, meaning the balloons will be inflated, but they won't leave the ground.

Wages said any wind between 5 and 10 mph isn't good for flying the hot air balloons.

“With any event you want to be safe and with balloons you want to be really safe," Wages said.

Wages urged anyone wants to see the balloons take flight to be out the door at 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Even if rain disrupts the flights, the festival still offers glow and tethered rides, among a slew of other activities for families.

“We have UTV races and there is a lot of carnival that we’ve got. We’ve got a lot of food vendors," Wages said.

"We’ve got a lot of craft vendors and then we’ll have the great American kites out here tomorrow. They are big huge kites.”

An official list time for the festival can be found online here.