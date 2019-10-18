Poteau Balloon Festival Takes Flight Today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTEAU (KFSM) — The skies over Poteau will be full of color as the Poteau Balloon Festival takes off today (Oct. 18) at the LeFlore County Fairgrounds.

Tickets are $5 for ages 4 and up. There is free parking at the Carl Albert State College parking lot, along with free shuttles to take you back and forth to the festival.

The balloons are most likely to take flight between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., then again from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., but the balloon flights are all dependent on weather. Rest assured, there will be plenty of activities and sights available if the balloons are grounded. A carnival, food vendors, a pet contest and monster truck rides are just a few of the activities available at this year's event.

The gates open Friday at 12 p.m. and close at 11 p.m. Gates reopen Saturday at 9 a.m. and close at 11 p.m.

