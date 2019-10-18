UA To Make Donation To United Way Of Fort Smith For Flood Recovery Efforts

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The University of Arkansas will be donating the proceeds from Sunday’s (Oct. 20) exhibition game to United Way of Fort Smith.

The Razorbacks will take on the Trojans of UALR during the exhibition game.

The donations will go towards flood recovery efforts in the River Valley after the historic flooding this spring.

United Way President Eddie Lee Herndon said, “We are honored and very thankful to the University for this donation. Our Long-Term Recovery Committee continues to work diligently, and every penny of this donation will go to those flood survivors that still have unmet needs.”

Tickets are $10 and must be purchased through the Arkansas Razorback Ticket Center.

For more information contact the Razorback Ticket Center at 800-982-4647 or by email at mailto:raztk@uark.edu.