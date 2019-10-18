Video Shows Suitcase With Body Inside Being Dropped In Dumpster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUEBLO, Colo. — A body was found inside a suitcase in a Pueblo, Colorado, dumpster, police said Thursday.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, at about 9:23 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to 3906 Ivywood Ln. on a report of a suspicious suitcase in a dumpster.

"Officers were unable to look completely into the suitcase but determined that detectives would be called to assist in processing the contents of the suitcase," PPD said.

When detectives arrived, they found a female body inside the suitcase.

The woman's identity is unknown, but police released a photo of a distinctive tattoo found on the victim's thigh.

Police obtained video from a nearby surveillance camera that showed a blue sedan stopping and a man pulling out what appears to be the same suitcase and putting it into the dumpster.

If you have information about the suspect, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.