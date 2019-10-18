Vilonia Flies By Farmington In 5A-West
-
Sturgeon, Linebackers Look To Carry Farmington
-
Football Friday Night Week 7 Preview And Scoreboard
-
Top Defensive Stops: Week Three
-
West Battles Har-Ber In Major Conference Showdown
-
Farmington Kicks Off New Football Stadium With Sky Divers, Rivalry Win
-
-
Top Defensive Stops: Week Two
-
Har-Ber Bringing Plenty Of Spirit To Bentonville For Game Of The Week
-
Bentonville and Har-Ber Kick Off Conference Play With A Bang
-
Football Friday Night Week 6 Preview & Scoreboard
-
Farmington Off To Hot Start Behind Strong Defense
-
-
Football Friday Night Week 4 Preview & Scoreboard
-
Football Friday Night Week 5 Preview & Scoreboard
-
Football Friday Night Week 3 Preview