Not only can you wear your holiday spirit, but you can now eat it!

Walmart will be selling Ugly Sweater Pop-Tarts to get shoppers feeling festive.

You can eat them toasted or straight out of the box, either way, you’ll enjoy its sugar cookie flavor.

The tasty treat comes in different patterns and variations and you can stack them to make different designs and mashups.

A pack of 16 costs $3.68 at Walmart but are only available in stores for a limited time.