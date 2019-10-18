War Eagle Mill Fall Arts And Crafts Fair Prepared For Rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — The War Eagle Mill Fall Arts and Craft Fair is now underway in Benton County.

More than 100,000 people are expected to visit War Eagle Mill during the four-day event.

For 66 years it’s been a popular destination for people looking to purchase handmade goods.

In the past, the rain has plagued the fair but according to knifemaker Byron Bradshaw that won’t stop people from coming.

"It may deter a few folks but usually, they’re coming one way or another. If it’s raining or not, they’re going to be here and that’s what makes this unique," Bradshaw said.

About 250 vendors travel from all over the country to be at the fair. Organizers say they are well protected from the rain.

"I feel really protected here just because of the tents. Usually, if it’s raining it really doesn’t get in here bad so it’s pretty protected and secure," Bradshaw said.

Organizers say most of the vendors are either inside a building or underneath tents that can be closed if there's a downpour.

The fair parking lot is covered in grass and mud in some places so tow trucks are on standby just in case there’s a problem.

“Our parking lots, we have worked on them for a lot of years and so underneath the dirt and the grass there are actually levels of gravel in places that in years past have been problem spots," said social media coordinator Cole Seal.

Rain or shine these craft lovers plan to brave the crowds and the weather for a chance to buy some art.

Admission to get into the arts and crafts fair is free and parking is $5 per vehicle.

It ends on Sunday (Oct. 20) afternoon at 4 p.m.