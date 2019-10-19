A New Business And A Business Expansion To Bring Almost 100 Jobs To Fort Smith Area

(TB&P) — One business expanding and another bringing part of their operation to town will lead to 96 new jobs in Fort Smith. Twin Rivers Foods, heavily damaged in the record flooding of the Arkansas River in May, is renovating and updating equipment for poultry processing in an existing facility at 201 N. Second St.

The company will invest $800,000 in renovations to the facility and $350,000 in business equipment upgrades for a total investment of $1.15 million, said Assistant City Director Jeff Dingman.

The company will increase its total employed by 47% with the renovation. Twin Rivers Foods employs 254 people in Fort Smith. With this project, they will add 72 jobs with an average hourly wage of $13.04 per hour, Dingman said.

Nidec Motor Corporation will invest $35,000 in renovations to a facility at 7411 Ellis St. for a new operation in the city. The company also will invest $235,414 in business equipment upgrades for a total investment of $270,414, Dingman said.

“There were several other cities trying to get Twin Rivers to locate there after the flood. We are really happy they decided to stay here. It is a great thing for the City of Fort Smith,” said Mayor George McGill, who noted that with the move of operations, it will cut truck traffic down on Garrison Avenue by 17-18 trucks a day.