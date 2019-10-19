× Auburn Rolls Past Arkansas As Hogs Lose 4th Straight

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Things started about as poorly as possible for Arkansas as No. 11 Auburn came to town.

The Razorbacks fumbled on the third play of the game and then the Tigers quickly found the end zone to start the onslaught that ended with a 51-10 for Auburn. The loss is the fourth straight overall for Arkansas while it’s their 15th consecutive in the SEC.

Gus Malzahn is 6-1 all-time against Arkansas as the head coach at Auburn and his teams are averaging more than 45 points per contest against his former employer.

After falling behind 17-0 in the first quarter, things got dull inside the stadium but Arkansas looked to show life as they closed the gap to 14 with less than five minutes left in the third quarter. Auburn quickly answered.

Bo Nix hit a wide open Seth Williams for a 48-yard touchdown pass. Six seconds later, Ben Hicks threw and interception to give the ball right back to Auburn. Nix tossed his second touchdown in a 22-second span as he connected for a 30-yard yard score to put Auburn up 31-3.

CJ O’Grady put Arkansas in the end zone as he hauled in a 45-yard scoring strike from Ben Hicks in the final minute of the third quarter.

Auburn piled up 491 yards of total offense, including 298 on the ground.

Arkansas is at No. 1 Alabama next Saturday at 6 p.m.