Fog Tonight; Storms Sunday Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dense fog will continue to develop during the night into Sunday morning. Visibility will be low to start the day on Sunday.

By Sunday afternoon, we'll see mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming into the upper 70s to near 80. The daytime hours on Sunday will be rainfree.

The severe weather risk starts to increase after sunset and will be highest in the overnight night hours around midnight. Damaging winds will be the primary threat but there is a potential for a few rotating storms as well.

Rain may be out of NW Arkansas but Monday morning but could continue across parts of the River Valley before clearing with much colder temperatures arriving for most of the week.

Another front on Thursday will bring us another chance for rain followed by even cooler temperatures heading into the weekend.

-Garrett