‘Great Value’ Sausage Products Recalled For Potential Salmonella Risk

CARYVILLE, Tenn. (KFSM) — A recall has been issued by George’s Prepared Foods, LLC for some of its Great Value products yesterday (Oct 18).

The recall applies to a total of 6,444 pounds of their ready-to-eat sausage products.

The recalled products are listed below.

Great Value Original Breakfast Turkey Patties 24.92oz with expiration date 10/24/2019 and lot code 1171971897

Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties 24.9 oz with expiration date 10/16/2019 and lot code 1091971894

Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties 35.6oz with expiration dates 11/03/2019 and 11/05/2019 with lot code a1291972894

All recalled product packages will have “EST. M2206T or P-2260T” printed as the establishment number.

A small number of these products tested positive for Salmonella. These products were initially separated for disposal at a third-party cold storage facility but were accidentally shipped from the storage facility into commerce.

Following the mishap, George’s Prepared Foods contacted the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Services (USDA-FSIS) to assist in conduction a Class 1 voluntary recall of the products. No other George’s Prepared Foods, LLC products are included in the recall.

These products were distributed nationwide according to CBS New York. George’s is asking customers who have purchased any of the products listed above to not consume them and return to the place of purchase for a full refund. No illnesses relating to this recall have been reported at this time.

For questions or concerns contact George’s Prepared Foods’ Customer Care at 800-471-9665 or e-mail CustomerCare@georgesinc.com