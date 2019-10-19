Rain Early, Nice Afternoon

Rain showers are likely early in the morning. Most of the afternoon on Saturday and all day Sunday will be nice. Stronger storms are possible late Sunday into early Monday.

VIDEO FORECAST

SATURDAY RAIN

8AM: Scattered showers will push in from the west in the morning. Heaviest pockets of rain will be in NW Arkansas, with not as much rain in the River Valley.

10AM: Rain continues through the morning with isolated and scattered areas of rain.

3PM: Most of the rain will be out of the area in the afternoon. However, a few light showers are still possible.

SUNDAY STORMS

Strong storms will push through the area overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

The severe risk is higher in the River Valley with a Level 2 threat.

-Sabrina