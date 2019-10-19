Silver Alert Issued For Marianna Woman

MARIANNA, Ark. (KFSM) — A silver alert has been issued by the Marianna Police Department today (Oct. 19) for Annie Lee Hampton from Lee County.

Hampton is a black 66-year-old woman of medium complexion. She was last seen at 428 North Anna Strong near Anna Strong Middle School wearing a white gown with a bunny logo. Hampton is 5’08”, weighs 120lbs, has brown hair and is said to be wearing a short black wig.

Marianna Police say she could be traveling in a brown 2001 Pontiac.

Anyone who has information on Hampton is asked to contact Marianna Police Department at (870) 295-2508