Fort Smith Police Investigating Murder

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are investigating a murder that took place Saturday (Oct. 19) night.

Police responded to calls about a shooting around 9:40 p.m. at 3201 Grand Avenue.

When they arrived, they say they found a dead male in a dark SUV.

His identity has not yet been determined.

Police say there is no immediate threat in the area.

Anyone with information should call the Fort Smith Detectives Bureau at (479)-709)-5116.