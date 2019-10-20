Arkansas Community Gathers To Remember Maleah Davis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FULTON, Ark. (KFSM) -- Arkansas community members gathered Saturday (Oct. 21) in memory of Maleah Davis at the site where her body was found earlier this year. Maleah Davis was a missing 4-year-old from Texas. Her remains were found in June of this year alongside Interstate 30 near Hope, Arkansas, and now a new bridge will be dedicated to her.

The community came to the site to lay toys, flowers, and gifts to remember Maleah.

"She's all our little girls she could be my grandchild her grandchild we all have children, we drive this highway all the time and never knew she was there," said Debbie Gulley.

The Fulton community and the Department of Arkansas Transportation will be holding a dedication ceremony on November 9. where they will unveil a sign in Maleah's honor.