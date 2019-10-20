Little Rock Teen Diagnosed With Esophagitis Due To Vaping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFSM) -- A Little Rock teen has been diagnosed with esophagitis due to vaping. Max Griffin had been vaping nicotine for two years.

He says he started vaping because his friends were doing it. Griffin noticed his health declining and has now decided to stop vaping.

"If you're a kid who's doing it, there's no reason to. If you're not addicted to cigarettes and you're not trying to quit smoking cigarettes then don't do it. I mean there's nothing on the upside of doing it." says Griffin.

The Arkansas Department of Health estimates more than 20 percent of high school students in the state have used some type of e-cigarette at least once in the last thirty days.