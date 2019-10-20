Nice Sunday Before Storms Possible Overnight

A nice Sunday will allow for an environment conducive for severe weather overnight. Strong to severe storms are possible after midnight.

SUNDAY FORECAST

A dense fog advisory has been issued for most of our area. Fog will continue to thicken this morning, before it begins to fade mid-morning.

Temperatures warm into the 70s and near 80 degrees today with southerly winds.

SEVERE THREAT

There’s a level 3 out of 5 risk for overnight. Highest threats are damaging winds, large hail, and possible tornadoes.

11PM: Isolated supercells could develop in Eastern Oklahoma and develop into a line as it reaches us.

1AM: The strong line of storms will move through around midnight and 1AM. The leading edge will pack the most punch.

5AM: Strong storms will be east of us, but some rain behind the line is possible for the early part of the morning commute.

-Sabrina

