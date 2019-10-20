NWA Women’s Shelter Thrift Store Stock Up On Winter Coats For People In Need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) -- The Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter Thrifts store is aiming to stock up on their store with winter coats. They currently have had a high demand for people in need as the cold season sneaks in. The shelter is asking for coat donations of all sizes.

"They were leaving an abusive situation in a hurry and just didn`t have time to pack the necessities so we decided to start this coat drive to provide coats

for the women and children who come through our shelter." Said Megan Koontz, the women's shelter coordinator.

Koontz says making sure women in situation like these not feel victimized is just as important as meeting their needs.

"So when the community rallies behind them and donates things like coats and scarfs and hats and things that they need they feel more at home and they have seen by the community and it makes them feel a little bit more human and they can escape that identity of just being a victim."

The non-profit says they sell and accept many things. These include furniture, appliances, household goods, clothing and shoes of all sizes and types. There is also a wide selection of very reasonably priced, and clean clothes for children, men, and women.

"Right now we`re serving around 34 people in the shelter and it kinda fluctuates because when somebody leaves that room is open and we`re able to give it to somebody else so that`s why we needed so many coats is just because we see so many clients come through every single month and it`s always changing."

Koontz says they have collected approximately 300 coats so far and thank the NWA community.

"It`s inspiring to see people gathered together and be willing to rally behind individuals they`ve never met before and probably will never meet but recognizes that they are human beings who deserved to be warm through the winter is just so special to us rally behind our mission."

Donations can be dropped off at the Shelter's thrift store at 1624 S 8th St, Rogers, AR 72756.