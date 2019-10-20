× Razorbacks Handle Little Rock In Exhibition Opener

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Isaiah Joe poured in a game high 25 points as the Eric Musselman era tipped of with a victory at Arkansas.

The Razorbacks scored 19 of the game’s first 22 points as they took care of Little Rock 79-64 in an exhibition charity game inside Bud Walton Arena.

Prior to the game, the court inside the arena was named after legendary coach Nolan Richardson.

Joe hit 8-of-17 from 3-point range as the new look Razorbacks knocked down 13 triples as a team. The overall shooting wasn’t great for Arkansas as they shot just 41.9 percent for the game but the long ball kept Little Rock at bay.

The Trojans were led by Nikola Maric with 14 points while Kamani Johnson added 13 points and 11 rebounds off the bench. Arkansas got 13 points from senior transfer Jeantal Cylla while Desi Sills added 12.