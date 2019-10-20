Sallisaw Police Searching For Thieves Who Broke In To Multiple Vehicles

SALLISAW, Okla. (KFSM) — Sallisaw police are asking for help in finding some thieves, who broke into multiple vehicles this morning (Oct. 20) in Sallisaw.

Multiple vehicles were broken into. The suspects broke car windows to gain access, others were simply unlocked.

The suspects stole credit cards which they later used at Walmart in Van Buren and then at Walmart in Alma.

Sallisaw Police ask that if you recognize who the people are, to contact Sallisaw Police Department at (918)-775-4177.