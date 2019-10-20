Tracking Overnight Severe Thunderstorms

The forecast remains on track for strong to severe thunderstorms late-Sunday into the early morning hours on Monday.

The cold front will force a line of strong to severe thunderstorms with a high wind damage risk along the leading edge of the line.

Strong wind shear in the atmosphere will also cause a few storms to rotate and the tornado risk is somewhat higher than it normal it... more on track with early Spring-like type weather.

Storms will exit towards Monday morning with breeze cool winds expected on Monday.

-Garrett

