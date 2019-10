Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Severe thunderstorms will move across the area from 11pm to 3am.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 3am for most of our region.

Some of the strongest storms will have the potential for wind damage as well as rotation. A few tornadoes will be possible along the leading line of the thunderstorms.

Storms are expected to be east of our area by 5am.

-Garrett