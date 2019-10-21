Benton County Man Identified As Victim In Deadly Overnight Storms

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — 66-year-old Leonard Pollock has been identified by Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford as the victim from Monday (Oct. 21) morning’s deadly storms.

Pollock was killed when a tree fell onto his home located in the Beaver Lake area.

Damage was reported across the region.

Three deaths were reported in Oklahoma due to circumstances related to severe weather Sunday (Oct. 20) night, including two teenage boys who died of carbon monoxide poisoning, the AP reports.

