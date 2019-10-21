Cleanup Efforts Underway In Benton County; Where To Take Storm Debris

Posted 5:28 pm, October 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:44PM, October 21, 2019

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Crews are cleaning up after early morning storms hit our area Monday (Oct. 21).

Workers with the Benton County Road Department were up all night, through the morning and into the afternoon clearing debris and opening up roads for drivers.

Volunteers with Sheep Dog Impact Assistance are also helping Northwest Arkansas residents clean up downed trees and other debris.

Rogers residents can take storm debris to the Benton County Solid Waste District at 2307 N. Arkansas St. It is open Tuesday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. then 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

