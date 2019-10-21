Boil Order Issued For Parts Of Prairie Grove

PRAIRIE GROVE (KFSM) — A boil order has been issued for parts of Prairie Grove after a water leak was discovered Monday (Oct. 21) afternoon.

Affected areas include those bounded by South Mock Street on the west, Thurman Street on the North, Pittman Street on the east and Brunk Street on the south.

Residents are urged to boil water briskly for one minute prior to use for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes.

All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water should be used to make ice.

Larry Oelrich, the city’s Public Works Director, said residents can check for updates on the city’s Facebook page.