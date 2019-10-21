× Debris, Downed Power Lines Prompt Road Closures In Benton County

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Downed trees and power lines in the roadways have prompted several road closures in Benton County.

Highway 112 is closed in both direction from north of Pace Lane to just south of East Avenue through Cave Springs due to downed power lines and debris in the roadway, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Highway 264 between Highfill and Highway 212 is shut down due to debris in the roadway, ARDoT said.

Benton County is also reporting the following road closures: