Embassy Suites Damaged In Rogers

ROGERS (KFSM) — Severe storms in the area damaged a local hotel just off Interstate 49 in Rogers.

Wes Grimes, who is attending the NWA Tech Summit at the Embassy Suites in Rogers this week, reported damage to the front door and vestibule caused by severe storms.

Grimes posted photos on his Twitter account showing the front sliding glass door torn from its track, as well as ceiling tiles in the vestibule broken and moved from their position just inside that door.

A call to Embassy Suites was not answered.