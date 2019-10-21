Oklahoma Man Goes Missing During Elk Hunt In Colorado Mountains

Alvie Webb (center) has been missing in the Colorado Mountains since Saturday (Oct. 19) (Photo courtesy of NEWS 9)

DURANGO, Col. (KFSM) — Emergency crews are searching for an Oklahoma man who went missing during an elk hunt in Colorado.

According to our CBS affiliate NEWS 9, 87-year-old Alvie Webb has been missing since noon Saturday (Oct. 19) in the Colorado Mountains.

Webb was on an elk hunt with his son, grandson and a few friends.

Search and rescue crews, bloodhounds and black hawk helicopters have been searching the area, but have not spotted Webb yet.

