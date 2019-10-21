Oklahoma Man Goes Missing During Elk Hunt In Colorado Mountains

DURANGO, Col. (KFSM) — Emergency crews are searching for an Oklahoma man who went missing during an elk hunt in Colorado.

According to our CBS affiliate NEWS 9, 87-year-old Alvie Webb has been missing since noon Saturday (Oct. 19) in the Colorado Mountains.

Webb was on an elk hunt with his son, grandson and a few friends.

Search and rescue crews, bloodhounds and black hawk helicopters have been searching the area, but have not spotted Webb yet.

