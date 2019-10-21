Overnight Storms Bring Damage, Power Outages To Area

Posted 1:24 am, October 21, 2019, by , Updated at 01:25AM, October 21, 2019

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — A line of severe storms brought damage and power outages to cities across northwest Arkansas and the River Valley early Monday Morning.

These are photos of the damage left behind by the storm at the Embassy Suites hotel in Rogers.  The hotel is hosting the NWA Tech Summit this weekend.

The storm also caused power outages for thousands across Washington and Benton Counties.  SWEPCO was reporting more than 7,000 customers were without power of 1:20 a.m.

5NEWS will continue tracking damage reports and have the latest updates as they become available.

