Police Identify Man Hit And Killed By Train In Poteau

POTEAU, Okla. (KFSM) — Police have identified a man who was hit and killed by a train earlier this month in Poteau, Oklahoma.

Police say the body found on the train tracks is that of 36-year-old James R. Roe II of Ottawa, Illinois.

At this time, investigators aren’t sure why Roe II was on the tracks.

Roe was walking near the railroad tracks in the Coggins Road area in Poteau where he was hit and killed by a train Wednesday (Oct. 9) morning.

In a press release, police said a Kansas City Southern train was going southbound and struck Roe who was curled up laying on the tracks between the rails.