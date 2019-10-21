× Rogers Fire Department On The Scene Of A Large Natural Gas Leak

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) – The Rogers Fire Department responding to a large natural gas leak Monday (Oct. 21) morning after severe weather rolled through Northwest Arkansas causing damaged and several power outages.

Fire crews and those with Black Hills Energy Services say the leak is in the 4900 block of West Pauline Whitaker Parkway. South Champions Rd. and Pauline Whitaker Pkwy. near the Pinnacle Subdivision are currently shut down while crews work to control the leak. We have a crew headed to the scene now to learn more.

Black Hills Energy currently reporting that 65 customers are without service. Crews will be working to safely repair damaged lines and restore service throughout the morning and the rest of the day.

According to a release from Black Hills Energy repairs will likely take most of the day due to difficulty accessing areas with downed trees and power lines. They are working closely with city officials and first responders to quickly and safely assist customers who are experiencing these outages.

Residents are urged to use caution as they begin cleaning up after the storm. If you find that your gas meter or service lines have been damaged, please contact Black Hills Energy customer service at 1-888-890-5554. As always, if you smell gas leave the area immediately and then call 911 or Black Hills Energy’s Emergency line at 1-800-694-8989.

