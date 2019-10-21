Rogers High School’s Roof Damaged In Storms; Officials Hope To Reopen Tuesday

ROGERS (KFSM) — The roof of Rogers High School was damaged in severe storms that hit early Monday morning (Oct. 21), leaving officials scrambling to make repairs and clean up in time to reopen Tuesday.

Superintendent Charles Lee of Rogers Public Schools said the high school sustained damage to a corner of its roof. Material on the roof was peeled back, producing a water leak inside.

The indoor fieldhouse also lost some roof panels, he said.

That was just some of the damage sustained at the high school, which just happened to be out Monday because of a previously scheduled professional day for teachers. Those activities were canceled because of the storm. Instead, officials worked to clean up storm damage.

In addition to the damage to the roofs, the school also had a flagpole snapped in two, as well as the south end zone goal post in the football stadium.

Lee said debris littered the campus, and they were working to get it cleaned up.