Severe Threat Over, Rain Ending

The severe threat has ended for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Rain may continue for a few more hours, but the potential for these storms to be storms is over as the line shifts east.

6AM: A few showers may be left over in the River Valley. Rain should be clear for the morning commute in Northwest Arkansas.

11AM: By late morning, the skies clear and the sun will be shining. Winds from the northwest will keep us fairly cool today. It’ll also be breezy.

High temperatures will only be in the 60s today since the cold front pushed through.

The next few days will be dry. The next cold front and chance for rain moves in on Thursday.

-Sabrina